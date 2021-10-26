MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

