Minto Apartment to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$29.89 million for the quarter.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.