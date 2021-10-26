Mizuho Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.49.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $464,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
