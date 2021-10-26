Mizuho Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $464,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

