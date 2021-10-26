MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 763.70 ($9.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 808.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 837.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.28 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.89).

In other news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,055 ($30,121.51). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,886.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

