MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,373 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWEQ opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.