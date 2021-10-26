MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

