MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

XSLV stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24.

