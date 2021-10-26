MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

