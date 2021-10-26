MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 8,023 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.