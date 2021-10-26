MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,130 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

