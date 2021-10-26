Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.64

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 348863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.
Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
