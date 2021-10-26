Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.64

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 348863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

