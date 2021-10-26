Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

