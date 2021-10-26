Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

