Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.
NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
