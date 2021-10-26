Mondelez International (MDLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

