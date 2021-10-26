Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 3%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 101,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

