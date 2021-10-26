MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $127,475.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,220,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,200,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

