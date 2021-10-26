Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.