Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $274.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.45 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average is $229.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

