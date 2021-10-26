Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 80.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,163,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

