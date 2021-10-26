Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 39,123 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,720,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

