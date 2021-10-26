Motive Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $280.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $281.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

