Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10.

