Motive Wealth Advisors Takes $360,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

