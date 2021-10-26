Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MOV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,169. The company has a market capitalization of $807.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $762,614. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Movado Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

