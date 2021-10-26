MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. The stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,994,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

