mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Cap of $17.19 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $6.28 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00217342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00104522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

