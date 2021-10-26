M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

