M&T Bank Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

NVST opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

