M&T Bank Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

