M&T Bank Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

