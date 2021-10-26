M&T Bank Corp Purchases 16,726 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

