Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

LON:MLI opened at GBX 184.86 ($2.42) on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 178.57 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.46).

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

