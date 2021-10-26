Murphy USA (MUSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $176.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $179.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.