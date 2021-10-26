musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.96.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

