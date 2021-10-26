Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $87.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $122.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

