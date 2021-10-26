Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.91

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.91 and traded as low as $61.50. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 1,969 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a market cap of $257.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

