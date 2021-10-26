National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

RCI opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

