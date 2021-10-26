National Bankshares Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.79.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,425. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$53.63 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.41.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

