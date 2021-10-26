National Bankshares Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.91.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.4067634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.88%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.