Neil B. Macdonald Sells 8,535 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,426,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

