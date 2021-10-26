Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,256 shares of company stock valued at $73,326,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $671.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $297.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $675.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

