Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 2,615 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 48.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 193.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 122,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

BRBR opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.