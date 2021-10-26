Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 65.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

TFII stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

