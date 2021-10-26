Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of MediaAlpha worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -125.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.