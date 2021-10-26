Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR stock opened at $252.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average is $256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.