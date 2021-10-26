Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44.

