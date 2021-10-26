Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

