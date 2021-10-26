Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.74.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

