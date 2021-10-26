New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,650 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

