New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 231,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

